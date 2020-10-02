Advertisement

MORE FROSTY NIGHTS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Areas of FROST will once again be possible tonight – Protect your plants! Also some showers will develop toward morning – There is a SMALL CHANCE that some wet flakes of snow mixes in.

Saturday will feature chilly upper 40s to around 50. Plenty of clouds are expected with more spotty rain showers during the day. Rain showers will remain scattered across the area Saturday night when temperatures again will fall into the 30s. As a result, there could again be some flakes of snow mixed in AND some areas will have frost by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday now looks dry with the return of some sun. Highs should make it into the low 50s, but frosty 30s return Sunday night. Next work week will feature milder temperatures.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: VAR BEC NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: NORTH 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Frost possible once again. LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers (a few wet flakes early, then again at night?) Patchy frost late at night. HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Another chance of frost at night. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, a bit milder. HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. A few showers late, or at night. HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy, A bit cooler. A few showers north. HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, milder. HIGH: 65

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

