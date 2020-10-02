Manitowoc woman considered missing and endangered

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Manitowoc woman who is considered missing and endangered.

Lacy Komanekin, 32, was reported missing by family members on Sept. 24.

Lacy was last seen on Sept. 20 at about 2:15 p.m. Her last known location is the 400 block of Park St.

Police say Lacy left without her purse and cell phone.

LACY KOMANEKIN DESCRIPTION

Native American female

5′3″

175 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you see Lacy or have information, call Manitowoc Police at (920) 686-6557 or (920) 686-6551.

