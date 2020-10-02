Manitowoc woman considered missing and endangered
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Manitowoc woman who is considered missing and endangered.
Lacy Komanekin, 32, was reported missing by family members on Sept. 24.
Lacy was last seen on Sept. 20 at about 2:15 p.m. Her last known location is the 400 block of Park St.
Police say Lacy left without her purse and cell phone.
LACY KOMANEKIN DESCRIPTION
- Native American female
- 5′3″
- 175 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
If you see Lacy or have information, call Manitowoc Police at (920) 686-6557 or (920) 686-6551.
