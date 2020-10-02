Advertisement

Manitowoc woman considered missing and endangered

Lacy Komanekin
Lacy Komanekin(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Manitowoc woman who is considered missing and endangered.

Lacy Komanekin, 32, was reported missing by family members on Sept. 24.

Lacy was last seen on Sept. 20 at about 2:15 p.m. Her last known location is the 400 block of Park St.

Police say Lacy left without her purse and cell phone.

LACY KOMANEKIN DESCRIPTION

  • Native American female
  • 5′3″
  • 175 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

If you see Lacy or have information, call Manitowoc Police at (920) 686-6557 or (920) 686-6551.

