Manitowoc schools move completely to remote learning

empty classroom
empty classroom
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in the Manitowoc Public School District will start learning remotely full-time starting October 12, the district announced Friday afternoon. Students will only be in school for one or two days the week of October 5 to meet with teachers and prepare for virtual learning.

Students had been attending classes in-person and remotely in a blended model since the start of the school year.

Elementary and 4K students will go to school Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 5 and 6. Middle school students will attend classes Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, Oct. 6-8 -- depending on their blended model. High school students will attend school Monday or Tuesday. Students will have the day off from learning the rest of those days.

Now, students won’t return to the classrooms until the coronavirus subsides in the community. School district leaders set criteria for bringing students back for hybrid learning when there are no more than 150 new cases per 100,000 residents in Manitowoc County. The burden will be no more than 75 new cases per 100,000 before the school district returns to bringing students back to the classroom full-time. The county’s burden rate is currently 554.

“We all have the power to help by taking personal responsibility to wear a mask, watch our distance and wash our hands,” Superintendent Mark Holzman wrote in a statement.

