Manitowoc Heating donates new furnaces to families in need

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - People across Northeast Wisconsin turn up their heat as temperatures start to drop.

Two families will be keeping warm this winter with a new furnace at no charge as part of the Second Annual ‘Bringing the Heat’ event.

“We went into the business doing residential and commercial heating and air conditioning and fireplaces sales and service,” said Terry Welnicke, president and co-founder of Manitowoc Heating and Refrigeration Services.

Welnicke wanted to give back to he community in celebration of the 20 year milestone.

“I wanted to do some free furnaces to people that need a little help,” said Welnicke.

A wholesaler, Design Air, supplied the equipment.

“We had nominations,” said Welnicke. “People could nominate other people that needed the help or a new furnace.”

Employees sorted through the nominations and selected two before donating their time for furnace delivery and installation.

Recipients included an elderly couple and a young family.

“They actually had a wood pellet stove," said Welnicke. “They actually didn’t have a central heating system, so we were able to put a furnace in and have heat versus them having to lift the bags of pellets all the time. The other one was a lady who lost her husband last year, and they have a young child. Their furnace it was time to get replaced.”

It is a labor of love that brings Welnicke a lot of joy. “It does fill your heart, and I am truly blessed to have a good staff that actually wanted to donate and do this.”

He is already looking forward to doing the event next year and hopefully for years to come.

If you know someone who could use a new furnace, start thinking about nominations. The nomination forms for next year’s event will be available at the business and on their Facebook page on August 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.