Advertisement

Manitowoc Heating donates new furnaces to families in need

Two families will have heat this winter with free furnaces donated by Manitowoc Heating and Refrigeration Services.
Two families will have heat this winter with free furnaces donated by Manitowoc Heating and Refrigeration Services.(WBAY)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - People across Northeast Wisconsin turn up their heat as temperatures start to drop.

Two families will be keeping warm this winter with a new furnace at no charge as part of the Second Annual ‘Bringing the Heat’ event.

“We went into the business doing residential and commercial heating and air conditioning and fireplaces sales and service,” said Terry Welnicke, president and co-founder of Manitowoc Heating and Refrigeration Services.

Welnicke wanted to give back to he community in celebration of the 20 year milestone.

“I wanted to do some free furnaces to people that need a little help,” said Welnicke.

A wholesaler, Design Air, supplied the equipment.

“We had nominations,” said Welnicke. “People could nominate other people that needed the help or a new furnace.”

Employees sorted through the nominations and selected two before donating their time for furnace delivery and installation.

Recipients included an elderly couple and a young family.

“They actually had a wood pellet stove," said Welnicke. “They actually didn’t have a central heating system, so we were able to put a furnace in and have heat versus them having to lift the bags of pellets all the time. The other one was a lady who lost her husband last year, and they have a young child. Their furnace it was time to get replaced.”

It is a labor of love that brings Welnicke a lot of joy. “It does fill your heart, and I am truly blessed to have a good staff that actually wanted to donate and do this.”

He is already looking forward to doing the event next year and hopefully for years to come.

If you know someone who could use a new furnace, start thinking about nominations. The nomination forms for next year’s event will be available at the business and on their Facebook page on August 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Fight over counting absentee ballots shifts to Wisconsin Supreme Court

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A federal appeals court wants the state's Supreme Court to determine if the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge the court ruling to count ballots 6 days after the

Crime

Green Bay police investigating shooting, car crash

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say one person was shot on the city's east side.

State

Dane County judge delays decision on collecting ballots in parks

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The judge questioned whether he can rule or if a controversy exists since no one involved in the lawsuit opposes the collection program.

State

Feds offer $5,000 rewards for Kenosha arson suspects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The ATF released videos and photos of persons of interest

News

Gov. Evers says he’s ‘frustrated,’ ‘scared’ about recent coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
The governor says he's frustrated not only by the supreme Court striking down his Safer at Home order in late spring but because so many people are not avoiding large gatherings or wearing masks.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wisconsin still has high number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
20% of coronavirus tests have been positive 6 of the past 7 days

Coronavirus

Neenah joins growing number of school districts going virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
School leaders cite a high absentee rate among students and the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

Crime

Prosecutors: Not enough evidence to prove Wisconsin attack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Todd Richmond
Althea Bernstein, 18, told police she was attacked by four white men while driving through a protest June 24 in downtown Madison.

News

Manitowoc woman considered missing and endangered

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Lacy Komanekin, 32, was reported missing by family members on Sept. 24.

Crime

Appleton arson victims release statement on “cowardly” hate violence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Appleton Police say they continue to investigate the arson as a possible hate crime.