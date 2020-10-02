Green Bay police investigating shooting, car crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Friday afternoon.

Little information is available right now, but police tell us one person was shot near August St. and Lime Kiln Rd. Police expect the victim to survive their injuries.

Police are also investigating a nearby car crash which they say is related to the shooting.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Lime Kiln and August, saying the roads will be closed there “for an undetermined amount of time.” Drivers are encouraged to use Main St. and Manitowoc Rd. or East Mason St. and Bellevue St. instead.

Police declined to release any more information at this time, saying the investigation is ongoing. We expect an update later.

