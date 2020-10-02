Advertisement

Green Bay police investigating shooting, car crash

Green Bay police car with lights
Green Bay police car with lights(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Friday afternoon.

Little information is available right now, but police tell us one person was shot near August St. and Lime Kiln Rd. Police expect the victim to survive their injuries.

Police are also investigating a nearby car crash which they say is related to the shooting.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Lime Kiln and August, saying the roads will be closed there “for an undetermined amount of time.” Drivers are encouraged to use Main St. and Manitowoc Rd. or East Mason St. and Bellevue St. instead.

Police declined to release any more information at this time, saying the investigation is ongoing. We expect an update later.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Fight over counting absentee ballots shifts to Wisconsin Supreme Court

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A federal appeals court wants the state's Supreme Court to determine if the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge the court ruling to count ballots 6 days after the

State

Dane County judge delays decision on collecting ballots in parks

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The judge questioned whether he can rule or if a controversy exists since no one involved in the lawsuit opposes the collection program.

State

Feds offer $5,000 rewards for Kenosha arson suspects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The ATF released videos and photos of persons of interest

News

Gov. Evers says he’s ‘frustrated,’ ‘scared’ about recent coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
The governor says he's frustrated not only by the supreme Court striking down his Safer at Home order in late spring but because so many people are not avoiding large gatherings or wearing masks.

Latest News

News

Manitowoc Heating donates new furnaces to families in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
People across Northeast Wisconsin turn up their heat as temperatures start to drop.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin still has high number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
20% of coronavirus tests have been positive 6 of the past 7 days

Coronavirus

Neenah joins growing number of school districts going virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
School leaders cite a high absentee rate among students and the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

Crime

Prosecutors: Not enough evidence to prove Wisconsin attack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Todd Richmond
Althea Bernstein, 18, told police she was attacked by four white men while driving through a protest June 24 in downtown Madison.

News

Manitowoc woman considered missing and endangered

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Lacy Komanekin, 32, was reported missing by family members on Sept. 24.

Crime

Appleton arson victims release statement on “cowardly” hate violence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Appleton Police say they continue to investigate the arson as a possible hate crime.