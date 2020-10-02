Gov. Evers says he’s ‘frustrated,’ ‘scared’ about recent coronavirus surge

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers tells Action 2 News he’s both frustrated and scared over the recent trends.

And with the state ranking one of the worst in the country for new coronavirus cases per capita, Governor Evers isn’t mincing words.

“I feel, I’d say scared -- not scared for me personally, I’m very fearful that if this tips the wrong way we will have a death rate that will just boggle people’s minds, five years from now people will say, ‘What in the hell happened in 2020 in Wisconsin?’” says Gov. Evers.

The governor says he’s also frustrated, not only because the State Supreme Court struck down his Safer at Home order in late spring, which he continues to say ties his hands to enact a new health order, but also because so many people in the state are not avoiding large gatherings and not wearing a mask despite the current statewide mask mandate.

“We have been in a position where half the state is cooperating and half the state has decided to go their own way. I know politics are involved with this, I get that, but at the end of the day we can’t afford to go downhill any more than we have right now. We’re in a very difficult position where we need people to look into their hearts and souls and think about individual responsibility,” says Evers.

While Wisconsinites are always touted as hard working, with good Midwestern values and resiliency, we asked the governor if that mindset here in Wisconsin is almost working against us.

His response?

“Yeah, and I struggle with that every day. Different parts of the state have done a great job as far as masking up and doing the right thing. There are other places where it’s seemingly impossible. But I guess that’s why I’m here today talking to you. My goal is to reach those people that are saying, ‘Hell no, we’re never going do this,’ and encourage them to just take a look at the hospitals. If you thought what you saw in New York City was bad, that could be coming here. Our health care systems are teetering, they’re on the brink. When there’s no room at the inn and that inn is your local hospital, that’s a problem, and the only way we’re going to solve it is for people to stay home as much as they can, if they have to go out wear a mask and stay away from other people,” says Governor Evers.

