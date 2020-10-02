Advertisement

Fox Valley health departments issue COVID-19 alert, hospitals enact emergency plans

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Due to high levels of COVID-19, Public Health Departments in the Fox Valley say they are not able to notify positive cases and their close contacts in a “timely manner.”

A Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert has been issued by health departments in Appleton, Menasha, Calumet County, Outagamie County and Winnebago County.

The alert says hospitals are enacting emergency plans as they reach critical patient levels.

The inability to notify people with positive tests and their contacts in a timely manner “severely limits efforts to contain the virus,” reads the alert.

Please stay at home. There are thousands of people currently infected with COVID-19 in Winnebago County and thousands...

Posted by Winnebago County Health Department on Thursday, October 1, 2020

The health departments are pleading with people to take these steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Physically distance at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live.
  • Wear a cloth face mask, unless unable to wear one for medical reasons.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Indoors, do not gather with people outside of your household.
  • Outdoors, limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer, physically distance and wear face coverings.
  • Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after return from travel.
  • If symptomatic, call your health care provider, get a test, and stay home while awaiting results.
  • Cooperate with public health officials if you have tested positive or are a close contact.

The departments recommended not holding indoor gatherings. They would like restaurants and bars to offer take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery only.

“Please stay at home. There are thousands of people currently infected with COVID-19 in Winnebago County and thousands more that have been exposed and may develop disease. Many do not know they are infected. Assume there’s risk of exposure in every public place. Wear a mask, keep your distance and minimize time in any indoor environment outside your home,” reads a statement from Winnebago County Health Department.

On Thursday, Wisconsin added a record 2,887 positive COVID-19 tests. Twenty-two people died within 24 hours.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association says 669 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. WHA says 208 of those COVID-19 patients are in the ICU.

WISCONSIN COVID-19 DATA: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wisconsin still has high number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations Friday

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
20% of coronavirus tests have been positive 6 of the past 7 days

National

Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home.

National Politics

Wall Street trims losses after Trump’s positive virus test

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Latest News

National

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Here’s a look at other leaders who have had the virus.

Coronavirus

US unemployment drops to 7.9% but hiring slows pre-election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

National Politics

Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The Utah Republican posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.