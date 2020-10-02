Advertisement

Fight over counting absentee ballots shifts to Wisconsin Supreme Court

(WILX)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court has asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to essentially determine whether the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge a court ruling that extends the period that absentee ballots can be counted in the battleground state until six days after the election.

The case is moving very rapidly as the election is just over four weeks away.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday it wants to have a final decision by no later than next week.

The case is being closely watched in Wisconsin, which President Donald Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago. 

