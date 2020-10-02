Advertisement

Feds offer $5,000 rewards for Kenosha arson suspects

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to $5,000 to identify people who set businesses and vehicles ablaze in Kenosha last month
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to $5,000 to identify people who set businesses and vehicles ablaze in Kenosha last month
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Federal authorities are offering rewards up to $5,000 to people who can help identify suspects who set businesses and vehicles on fire last month in Kenosha after a police shooting led to several nights of unrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released videos and pictures of so-called persons of interest in arson cases that took place after Jacob Blake was shot on Aug. 23.

The protests erupted after a white Kenosha police officer shot Blake, who is Black, seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Fight over counting absentee ballots shifts to Wisconsin Supreme Court

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A federal appeals court wants the state's Supreme Court to determine if the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge the court ruling to count ballots 6 days after the

Crime

Green Bay police investigating shooting, car crash

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say one person was shot on the city's east side.

State

Dane County judge delays decision on collecting ballots in parks

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The judge questioned whether he can rule or if a controversy exists since no one involved in the lawsuit opposes the collection program.

News

Gov. Evers says he’s ‘frustrated,’ ‘scared’ about recent coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
The governor says he's frustrated not only by the supreme Court striking down his Safer at Home order in late spring but because so many people are not avoiding large gatherings or wearing masks.

Latest News

News

Manitowoc Heating donates new furnaces to families in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
People across Northeast Wisconsin turn up their heat as temperatures start to drop.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin still has high number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
20% of coronavirus tests have been positive 6 of the past 7 days

Coronavirus

Neenah joins growing number of school districts going virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
School leaders cite a high absentee rate among students and the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

Crime

Prosecutors: Not enough evidence to prove Wisconsin attack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Todd Richmond
Althea Bernstein, 18, told police she was attacked by four white men while driving through a protest June 24 in downtown Madison.

News

Manitowoc woman considered missing and endangered

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Lacy Komanekin, 32, was reported missing by family members on Sept. 24.

Crime

Appleton arson victims release statement on “cowardly” hate violence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Appleton Police say they continue to investigate the arson as a possible hate crime.