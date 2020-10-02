Feds offer $5,000 rewards for Kenosha arson suspects
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Federal authorities are offering rewards up to $5,000 to people who can help identify suspects who set businesses and vehicles on fire last month in Kenosha after a police shooting led to several nights of unrest.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released videos and pictures of so-called persons of interest in arson cases that took place after Jacob Blake was shot on Aug. 23.
The protests erupted after a white Kenosha police officer shot Blake, who is Black, seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
