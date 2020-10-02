Advertisement

CHILLY START THIS FRIDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Despite some clouds moving in overnight, temperatures fell to the 30s. High temperatures will only rise to around 50s today, well below the Green Bay average of 63°. It won’t be quite as blustery today and there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Far northern Wisconsin will see some spotty sprinkles from lake effect precipitation coming down out of the Upper Peninsula.

Frost will be possible again tonight. Protect cold sensitive plants again.

This weekend there will be a weak system passing mainly to our south. Spotty showers will develop Saturday afternoon and remain possible through early Sunday morning. Then skies will gradually clear through the rest of Sunday.

Next week will be slightly warmer and closer to average. Another weak disturbance may bring some spotty showers around mid week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: WSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cold for early October. A stray shower or sprinkle NORTH? HIGH: 50

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Frost possible once again. LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop. Lingering showers overnight. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Scattered early showers, then clouds decrease. Another chance of frost at night. HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy, a bit milder. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. A few showers late, or at night. HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy, A bit cooler. A few showers north. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 60

