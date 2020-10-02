Appleton arson victims release statement on “cowardly” hate violence

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The victims of an arson in Appleton have condemned the crime as an incident of hate violence.
The victims released this statement:
Diverse and Resilient’ s Room to Be Safe program says it is aware of three hate violence incidents last weekend in Appleton. There have been 41 incidents of hate violence over the past year.
Appleton Police say they continue to investigate the arson as a possible hate crime. If you have any information, call 920-832-5500.
Please see the statement about the recent acts of hate violence in NE Wisconsin including a statement by the victims of the arson attack.
MEDIA RELEASE
October 2, 2020
Hate Has No Home Here
APPLETON, WI (October 2, 2020): Earlier this week we shared...
