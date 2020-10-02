Advertisement

Appleton arson victims release statement on “cowardly” hate violence

Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The victims of an arson in Appleton have condemned the crime as an incident of hate violence.

The victims released this statement:

Diverse and Resilient’ s Room to Be Safe program says it is aware of three hate violence incidents last weekend in Appleton. There have been 41 incidents of hate violence over the past year.

Appleton Police say they continue to investigate the arson as a possible hate crime. If you have any information, call 920-832-5500.

Please see the statement about the recent acts of hate violence in NE Wisconsin including a statement by the victims of the arson attack.

Posted by Diverse & Resilient on Friday, October 2, 2020

MEDIA RELEASE October 2, 2020 Hate Has No Home Here APPLETON, WI (October 2, 2020): Earlier this week we shared...

Posted by Appleton Police Department on Friday, October 2, 2020

