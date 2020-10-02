Appleton arson victims release statement on “cowardly” hate violence

“Late in the evening of Saturday September 26, 2020, an unidentified individual(s) attempted to break into our home in Appleton. They were unable to enter our home, the perpetrator(s) spray-painted our home, vehicle and property using racist and anti-Semitic hate speech. There was a significant fire and explosion caused by this attempt. There is no justification or tolerance for hate speech or arson driven by political and racist motives. We are disturbed that this occurred in our community, but we are thankful for our friends, family and supportive community, and ask for your help in finding this person(s).

We ask that you respect our privacy as much as possible during this time. We also ask that as a community we keep our eyes open to protecting marginalized groups, BIPOC and any racial and ethnic minorities.

Any relevant information on this case and other leads should be shared with APD as quickly as possible to remove this cowardly and unacceptable behavior from our community. This event only strengthens our resolve to build a better community in Appleton and remove hate, discrimination, racism, and replace them with the pillars of kindness, compassion and inclusivity that builds a great community.”