Your Voice, Your Vote: A recap of the first presidential debate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a night of chaos and criticism, Action 2 News spoke with St. Norbert College Political Science professor Charley Jacobs to recap the first presidential debate between Democrat nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

The socially-distanced debate is being called by some as the most chaotic presidential debate in recent history, and may cause some changes for future debates.

Dr. Jacobs said the debate was “unusual, to say the least," and also “somewhat disconcerting."

The debate, which was difficult to follow due to disruptions, also proved to be uninformative for voters who were undecided.

“An online focus group was done last night with 15 undecided voters,” said Dr. Jacobs. “When it was over, nine remained undecided. We can’t generalize too much, but the debate didn’t help."

