Advertisement

Wisconsin doctors call on President Trump to cancel rallies

President Trump campaign stop
President Trump campaign stop
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Medical professionals called for president trump to reconsider hosting rallies in the area this Saturday.

“Holding mass rallies that attract thousands of people while COVID-19 cases go through the roof will put people’s health at risk,” said Dr. Bob Freedland, an ophthalmologist in La Crosse.

“Holding rallies in these communities right now would be reckless and irresponsible,” said Dr. Ann Helms, a neurologist in Milwaukee.

Both Wisconsin-based doctors are associated with the Committee to Protect Medicare, which is a nationwide group focused on supporting Medicare and the Affordable Care Act.

They called for President Trump to cancel his rallies. Since the group’s press conference Thursday morning, President Trump’s campaign moved the La Crosse event to Janesville saying the change was not COVID-related; neither event was canceled.

Both Dr. Freedland and Dr. Helms say their recommendation to the President isn’t political.

“I come at this as a healthcare provider,” said Dr. Helms. “I don’t care what your political stance is. We know masks work, we know mass gatherings create contact that spreads this disease.”

The White House Press Secretary, when responding to a question about the president holding rallies this weekend, argues the criticism is political. She stated doctors have shown support for social justice protests but not rallies.

“There really seems to be two standards of health in this country, one for Trump supporters one for everyone else,” said Kayleigh McEnany. “The president believes that people have a first amendment right to political speech. He’s having a rally, people can choose whether or not to come.”

During a state briefing, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases Dr. Ryan Westergaard said while hosting events outside with social distancing and masks is safer, it doesn’t mean large gatherings are safe.

“The best response is to not have gatherings at all,” said Dr. Westergaard. “Right now particularly as we’ve discussed that transmission is so widespread, overall the level of community spread is higher than it’s ever been. Because these strategies aren’t 100 percent effective it’s in all our interest to stay home as much as possible and make the number of people we have close contact with as small as possible.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Discussion: Strategies for better online learning

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A study indicates what works best for students, parents and teachers

News

Shall We Dance fundraiser goes online

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Past years raised more than 30% of the Sexual Assault Crisis Center's annual budget

News

Sturgeon Bay police chief reflects on changes as a 40-year career ends

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The Sturgeon Bay Police chief will hand in his badge Friday after a 40-year career. He sat down with us to talk about life in law enforcement, building relationships with the community, and the future of policing.

News

Discussion: Doctors concerned about Trump rally

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Dakota Sherek talks about what she's hearing from medical groups worried about a large gathering during this surge

Latest News

News

Wisconsin business groups sue to keep COVID-19 lists secret

Updated: 50 minutes ago
They allege that Gov. Evers is preparing to release a list of more than 1,000 businesses that have had two or more employees test positive in response to media requests.

News

Wisconsin has record 2,887 new coronavirus cases, another 22 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin also had a record 109 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in 24 hours

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

“Shall We Dance” will raise money online for the Sexual Assault Crisis Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
The annual "Shall We Dance" fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Crisis Center will be held virtually this year, opening the event up to even more spectators.

News

Brown County 2021 proposed budget includes ‘lowest property tax rate in 40 years’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
"Ultimately our tax rate will be the lowest it's been in 40 years," said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

News

Elections official: No Wisconsin ballots were in mail found on Outagamie County roadside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s top election official says the postal investigation is ongoing, but no Wisconsin absentee ballots were in the mail along Highway 96 in Greenville.