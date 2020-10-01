Advertisement

Wisconsin business groups sue to keep COVID-19 lists secret


Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three business groups filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to block Gov. Tony Evers' administration from releasing the names of more than 1,000 businesses with employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, saying the release would blacklist those operations as the disease surges across the state.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with the Muskego and New Berlin chambers of commerce filed the lawsuit in Waukesha County, a Republican stronghold. They allege that Evers is preparing to release on Friday a list of more than 1,000 businesses that have had two or more employees test positive in response to media requests.

They argue that the data is extrapolated from the employees' medical records, which are considered private under state law. Releasing the information would violate the employees' privacy and ruin the businesses' reputations, the groups contend.

A county judge granted them an injunction against releasing the information pending a hearing.

Evers, a Democrat, told reporters during a teleconference Thursday afternoon that he hadn’t seen the lawsuit and couldn’t comment on it. However, he said the administration is trying to satisfy requests for information under Wisconsin’s open records law.

“We’re not going to be putting these lists of businesses on our website,” Evers said. “We’ve been asked by media for lists of businesses under investigation. Our lawyers have worked on that and it is a legitimate release that we’ll be doing. We have an obligation to the public to obey the law in that area.”

The dust-up comes as COVID-19 is tearing unchecked across the state, leading to a record number of deaths and patients jamming hospitals.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer and an emergency medicine physician at University of Wisconsin Health in Madison, said the surge is being driven by people refusing to wear masks, college students returning to campus, people packing bars and attending gatherings.

“We don’t have a lot of boundaries in place,” Pothof said. “There’s COVID fatigue. People are tired of this. They’ve thrown in the towel and saying ‘I’m getting back to normal.’ And (then) there’s nothing to slow this down. We’re in a lot of trouble right now.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

