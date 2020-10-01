Advertisement

WIDESPREAD FROST TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds break overnight allowing for an already chilly air mass to cool more... The result will be widespread frost, so make sure you protect your plants tonight.

Friday will be chilly again with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and low 50s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected. There is a small chance of a shower or some sprinkles - Mainly to the north. Friday night will likely bring the return of more frost...

A weak system comes through over the weekend. There could be some scattered showers later Saturday into Sunday morning. Somewhere overnight Saturday there could be some wet flakes of snow mixing in, but no accumulation is expected at this time.

Next week looks slightly milder with a few days returning into the 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: WSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. A FROST or a FREEZE is likely... Maybe wet flakes FAR NORTH? LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cold for early October. A stray shower or sprinkle? More frost at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Cloudy thicken. Showers develop. At night, some wet flakes MAY mix in with rain. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Scattered early showers, then clouds decrease. Another chance of frost at night. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy, a bit milder. HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. A few showers late, or at night. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy, A bit cooler. A few showers north. HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 60

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frosty night

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Even daytime will feel like late October

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost advisory

Updated: 4 hours ago
A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for all of northeast Wisconsin, except the far north where the growing season has ended.

Forecast

WIDESPREAD FROST THE FIRST FEW NIGHTS OF OCTOBER

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frosty nights

Updated: 8 hours ago
You’ll also notice a brisk north wind, which will keep our temperatures below normal for early October.

Latest News

Forecast

OCTOBER STARTS WITH A FEW FROSTY NIGHTS...

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty showers

Updated: 12 hours ago
Spotty showers can be expected Thursday, but like today, the day will not be a washout.

Forecast

TURNING COOLER WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers expected Thursday, cooler temperatures continue

Updated: 20 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers expected Thursday, cooler temperatures continue

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers, maybe thunder

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
Cooler days and nights for the rest of the week

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and wet

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT
Look for another chance of showers, especially into the afternoon.