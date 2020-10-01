WIDESPREAD FROST TONIGHT

Clouds break overnight allowing for an already chilly air mass to cool more... The result will be widespread frost, so make sure you protect your plants tonight.

Friday will be chilly again with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and low 50s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected. There is a small chance of a shower or some sprinkles - Mainly to the north. Friday night will likely bring the return of more frost...

A weak system comes through over the weekend. There could be some scattered showers later Saturday into Sunday morning. Somewhere overnight Saturday there could be some wet flakes of snow mixing in, but no accumulation is expected at this time.

Next week looks slightly milder with a few days returning into the 60s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: WSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. A FROST or a FREEZE is likely... Maybe wet flakes FAR NORTH? LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cold for early October. A stray shower or sprinkle? More frost at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Cloudy thicken. Showers develop. At night, some wet flakes MAY mix in with rain. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Scattered early showers, then clouds decrease. Another chance of frost at night. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy, a bit milder. HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. A few showers late, or at night. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy, A bit cooler. A few showers north. HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 60

