WIDESPREAD FROST THE FIRST FEW NIGHTS OF OCTOBER

Broken clouds will continue to stream across the sky this afternoon as will spotty rain showers. Blustery north wind will make the cooler mid 50s feel even cooler. Any lingering showers diminish this evening and skies gradually clear. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for all of northeast Wisconsin, except the far north where the growing season has ended. You’ll want to either take precautions to protect cold sensitive plants, or allow mother nature to run her course. Another night of frost will be likely Friday night.

Friday will be partly sunny and chilly, especially in the morning. Highs in the afternoon will only rise to the upper 40s and low 50s. A few lake effect rain showers are possible across the far north, but the rest of the area should stay dry.

The weekend remains cool, plus scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon as well as Sunday. Next week will be slightly warmer and mainly dry.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY... WATERSPOUTS POSSIBLE ON THE LAKE AND BAY

TODAY: NW/N 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few light showers. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 56 (upper 40s NORTH)

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. A FROST or a FREEZE is likely... Maybe wet flakes FAR NORTH? LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cold for early October. A shower is possible NORTH... More frost at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Cloudy thicken. Showers develop. HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain possible... Another chance of frost at night. HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A bit cooler. HIGH: 62

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.