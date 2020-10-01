Advertisement

Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump opposes changing the rules for the remaining two presidential debates against Democrat Joe Biden, but his campaign says he will attend regardless.

Tuesday’s opening debate in Cleveland quickly turned chaotic, with frequent interruptions by the candidates — particularly Trump. The Commission on Presidential Debates said Wednesday that it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

The commission and representatives from Trump’s and Biden’s campaigns met Wednesday morning to discuss the previous night’s debate and potential changes. But the commission, which has organized every general election debate since 1988, did not specify what changes it is considering.

Trump, a Republican, tweeted Thursday that he opposed any changes. “Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time,” he tweeted shortly after landing in New Jersey, where he was to hold a campaign fundraiser at his private golf club.

On a conference call with reporters, Trump’s reelection campaign indicated that Trump would attend the remaining debates regardless of whether the rules are changed.

“We’re ready to move on to the second and third debates,” said campaign communications strategist Jason Miller. “There shouldn’t be any changes. We don’t want any changes.”

He declined to issue an ultimatum that Trump would not attend if changes were made.

Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for Biden, said “we will participate under the CPD’s rules.”

Organizers and both campaigns expect that the next presidential debate, a “town meeting” set for Oct. 15 in Miami, will be more orderly, as the candidates address questions asked directly to them by voters. The third and final debate, set for Oct. 22 in Nashville, is slated to feature a similar format to Tuesday’s event.

___

Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP: Trooper’s mic records talk of beating, choking Black man

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It is the most direct evidence to emerge yet in the death last year of Ronald Greene, which troopers initially blamed on injuries from a car crash at the end of a chase.

News

Brown County 2021 proposed budget includes ‘lowest property tax rate in 40 years’

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
"Ultimately our tax rate will be the lowest it's been in 40 years," said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

News

Elections official: No Wisconsin ballots were in mail found on Outagamie County roadside

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s top election official says the postal investigation is ongoing, but no Wisconsin absentee ballots were in the mail along Highway 96 in Greenville.

National

Rep. Doug Collins discusses the first presidential debate

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Rep. Doug Collins discusses Amy Coney Barrett nomination to the US Supreme Court

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Crime

Family member identifies men who were shot and killed in Green Bay

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Aisha Morales and WBAY news staff
Police confirm Jaime Lemus and Gerson Alvarez-Franco, were shot Monday night and were related to the suspect.

National Politics

After pandemic delay, Biden launching in-person canvassing

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES
After months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of the pandemic, Joe Biden’s campaign is about to launch in-person canvassing efforts across several battleground states.

News

Green Bay fire victim identified

Updated: 44 minutes ago
60-year-old Brian Heigl was found unresponsive in the basement, where the fire started.

Coronavirus

Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises as CDC extends ban

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.

National

Suburban NY diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by clergy members have been filed against the diocese since the 2019 passage of New York’s Child Victims Act.