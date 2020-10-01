Advertisement

Study reveals what’s working, what isn’t, with virtual learning

New study reveals what instructional techniques work best during pandemic
New study reveals what instructional techniques work best during pandemic(Melissa Stephens)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A St. Norbert College professor has co-authored a published study that analyzes virtual teaching techniques amid the pandemic.

As schools and colleges moved classes online last spring, Dr. Laura Krull had a burning question.

“I really wanted to know for myself what was working well, what wasn’t working so well, but then as I was starting to get information from my students it became clear that some of that data would be really useful, not just for myself as I look forward to this uncertain fall semester, but for other instructors as well,” says Dr. Krull.

With the help from a colleague, Dr. Krull surveyed students about different instructional techniques being used and identified three main points.

“Our first major finding was that what matters most is not necessarily what instructional technique you’re using, so by that we mean are you using live Zoom classes, are you using discussion boards online, so it matters less which of those you choose, but it matters more how successfully instructors implement it,” says Dr. Krull.

Another important finding is that there’s a balance between enjoyability and accessibility.

“So we’re really encouraging professors and instructors to sort of keep in mind that enjoyability and accessibility both matter, but we need to be aware of potential tradeoffs that might exist when we’re making our decisions. A lot of students reported encountering technology issues, internet issues and so even though they knew that they were enjoying those, it was presenting a barrier to students,” says Dr. Krull.

Which ties in to the third major finding, that a high percentage of students reported more anxiety and distractions due to COVID-19.

So what does that mean for your virtual classroom this fall?

“Don’t get caught up in using the newest, flashiest technology, really think about what your learning objectives are as the instructor, think about your own strengths and familiarity,” says Dr. Krull, which in turn, she adds, can best set your students up for success.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: moments ago

News

Wisconsin has record 2,887 new coronavirus cases, another 22 deaths

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin also had a record 109 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in 24 hours

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Latest News

Crime

Family member identifies men who were shot and killed in Green Bay

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales and WBAY news staff
Yocelyn Lemus tells Action 2 News that her brother, Jaime Lemus, and her cousin, Gerson Alvarez, died in the shooting Monday night.

News

Nonprofits and businesses team up for reimagined Octoberfest

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
Octoberfest and the License to Cruise event will not happen as usual, but that doesn’t mean the fundraising stops.

News

WATCH: Octoberfest reimagined for 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Nonprofits and businesses team up to keep the fundraising alive.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on Wisconsin surge, hospital situation

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dr. Rai discusses the dire situation in Wisconsin.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai answers viewer COVID questions, Oct. 1

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dr. Rai answers questions about school safety and the upcoming holiday season.

News

Community-wide effort aims to end homelessness in Brown County

Updated: 15 hours ago
Community-wide effort aims to end homelessness in Brown County