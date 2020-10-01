Advertisement

Packers tackle an old foe: Cancer (VIDEO)

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are kicking off another fight against cancer.

The Packers, Bellin Health and Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation formed a team for this initiative to raise awareness about all cancers and raise funds for prevention.

The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation will receive $5 from every purchase of a special knit hat from the Packers Pro Shop.

Kicker Mason Crosby talked with Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth about his special connection to the cause and his tragic connection to the disease.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Space

ASTRO EXTRA: The red planet gets closer (VIDEO)

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Brad Spakowitz talks about Mars and where to find it in the night sky.

News

ASTRO EXTRA: The Red Planet

Updated: 57 minutes ago
It will be the best view in 2 years of our neighbor, the 4th planet from the sun

News

After 40 years, Sturgeon Bay chief reflects on changes in policing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Arleigh Porter has seen a lot of changes in police work

News

Doctors ask Trump to reconsider Wisconsin rallies

Updated: 1 hour ago
Doctors told us their request to the president isn't political, it's to slow the spread of the coronavirus

Latest News

News

Brown County budget plan lowers property tax rate

Updated: 1 hours ago
It includes more money for infrastructure and mental health

News

What's working, what isn't for online learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
A St. Norbert College professor co-authored the study for teachers, students and parents

News

Discussion: Strategies for better online learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
A study indicates what works best for students, parents and teachers

News

Shall We Dance fundraiser goes online

Updated: 1 hours ago
Past years raised more than 30% of the Sexual Assault Crisis Center's annual budget

News

Wisconsin doctors call on President Trump to cancel rallies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Medical professionals called for president trump to reconsider hosting rallies in the area this Saturday.

News

Sturgeon Bay police chief reflects on changes as a 40-year career ends

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The Sturgeon Bay Police chief will hand in his badge Friday after a 40-year career. He sat down with us to talk about life in law enforcement, building relationships with the community, and the future of policing.