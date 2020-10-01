Packers tackle an old foe: Cancer (VIDEO)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are kicking off another fight against cancer.

The Packers, Bellin Health and Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation formed a team for this initiative to raise awareness about all cancers and raise funds for prevention.

The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation will receive $5 from every purchase of a special knit hat from the Packers Pro Shop.

Kicker Mason Crosby talked with Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth about his special connection to the cause and his tragic connection to the disease.

