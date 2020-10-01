Outagamie County deputy charged in off-duty, wrong way crash resigns

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s deputy who was charged earlier this month following a wrong way crash that seriously injured an Appleton man has resigned.

Action 2 News learned early Wednesday evening that Jonathan Cvengros, 39, of Neenah, has resigned from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Cvengros was formally charged on September 21, more than five months after the crash which seriously injured Michael Nicholson of Appleton. Nicholson’s injuries caused him to lose sight in one eye.

Cvengros is charged with reckless driving causing great bodily harm - a felony, along with other traffic offenses.

The charges stem from a crash which happened in March, when Cvengros was off-duty when the crash happened on Highway 441 just east of US Highway 10 in Calumet County.

According to the criminal complaint, Cvengros was northbound on Highway 441, on his way to work when he realized he missed his exit. He told investigators he had been thinking about a domestic arrest he’d made the night before.

Cvengros said he wanted to get a pack of cigarettes and some caffeinated drinks for his shift and didn’t realize he pulled a U-turn on the divided highway.

Witnesses report seeing Cvengros, in his Dodge Ram pickup truck, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

He told investigators there wasn’t any traffic around when he made the U-turn and didn’t encounter any other vehicles until the crash.

Nicholson, who was driving a Volkswagen Golf, told investigators he was driving on 441, he used his turn signal to change lanes when he saw the truck driving southbound in the northbound lane.

According to a witness, Nicholson tried to avoid the crash but was still hit leading his vehicle to spin and overturn before coming to a rest on the shoulder.

The criminal complaint says Cvengros was not impaired or drunk when the crash happened, and he wasn’t using his cell phone at the time either.

Cvengros is expected to make his initial appearance on the charges on November 11.

Since the crash, the now-former deputy had been on administrative leave from the Sheriff’s Office.

