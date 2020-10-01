OCTOBER STARTS WITH A FEW FROSTY NIGHTS...

Skies will be mostly cloudy today. As another cold front pushes through the state, we’ll have a few more widely scattered light showers. You’ll also notice a brisk north wind, which will keep our temperatures below normal for early October. Highs today will vary from only the upper 40s across the Northwoods, to the middle 50s across east-central Wisconsin.

In general, clouds will decrease tonight... But, don’t be surprised if clouds linger towards the Upper Michigan border with (gasp) a few wet snowflakes! Otherwise, the clearing skies will allow temperatures to tumble into the lower 30s. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued near and south of Highway 64. While, the growing season has already ended across the Northwoods, cold-sensitive plants farther south may perish tonight if they’re not protected. Another bout of frost is likely late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

This autumn air mass will stick around into this weekend. With highs mainly in the lower 50s, look for more showers to drift into the area late Saturday and into Sunday. We should get our high temperatures back into the 60s by the time we reach Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY... WATERSPOUTS POSSIBLE ON THE LAKE AND BAY

TODAY: NW/N 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few light showers. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 56 (upper 40s NORTH)

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. A FROST or a FREEZE is likely... Maybe wet flakes FAR NORTH? LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cold for early October. A shower is possible NORTH... More frost at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Cloudy thicken. Showers develop. HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain possible... Another chance of frost at night. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A bit cooler. HIGH: 60

