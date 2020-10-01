Nonprofits and businesses team up for reimagined Octoberfest

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s Octoberfest celebration has been reimagined for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1981, people have descended on College Ave to celebrate with food, music and drinks. The event raises money for nonprofit organizations. To date, it has raised nearly $3 million for the community.

Octoberfest and the License to Cruise event will not happen as usual, but that doesn’t mean the fundraising stops.

The Octoberfest Planning Committee invited nonprofits and local businesses to partner up at this time of need. During the month of October, people can give back buy purchasing items from small businesses.

For example, a purchase of fall’s finest beers will benefit the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve.

“So many of those nonprofit organizations that have been a part of Octoberfest in Appleton over the years it’s their major fundraiser, and so without having an in person atmosphere this year, it’s really going to be difficult for them to do the good they do in the community throughout this next year. So hopefully, this will help fill that void a little bit,” said Eric Stadler, Octoberfest Committee Chairman.

