Advertisement

Nonprofits and businesses team up for reimagined Octoberfest

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s Octoberfest celebration has been reimagined for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1981, people have descended on College Ave to celebrate with food, music and drinks. The event raises money for nonprofit organizations. To date, it has raised nearly $3 million for the community.

Octoberfest and the License to Cruise event will not happen as usual, but that doesn’t mean the fundraising stops.

The Octoberfest Planning Committee invited nonprofits and local businesses to partner up at this time of need. During the month of October, people can give back buy purchasing items from small businesses.

For example, a purchase of fall’s finest beers will benefit the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve.

“So many of those nonprofit organizations that have been a part of Octoberfest in Appleton over the years it’s their major fundraiser, and so without having an in person atmosphere this year, it’s really going to be difficult for them to do the good they do in the community throughout this next year. So hopefully, this will help fill that void a little bit,” said Eric Stadler, Octoberfest Committee Chairman.

CLICK HERE for all the Octoberfest partnerships and how you can give back.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Octoberfest reimagined for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nonprofits and businesses team up to keep the fundraising alive.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on Wisconsin surge, hospital situation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Rai discusses the dire situation in Wisconsin.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai answers viewer COVID questions, Oct. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Rai answers questions about school safety and the upcoming holiday season.

News

Community-wide effort aims to end homelessness in Brown County

Updated: 7 hours ago
Community-wide effort aims to end homelessness in Brown County

Latest News

News

“It scares me”: Local doctors encourage flu shot for children after results of national poll

Updated: 7 hours ago
“It scares me”: Local doctors encourage flu shot for children after results of national poll

News

Community-wide effort aims to end homelessness in Brown County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
A community-wide effort to end homelessness in Brown County brings local and national resources together to find a long-term solution.

News

Your Voice, Your Vote: A recap of the first presidential debate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
After a night of chaos and criticism, Action 2 News spoke with St. Norbert College Political Science professor Charley Jacobs to recap the first presidential debate between Democrat nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

News

Shiocton schools lifts toilet paper ban for Homecoming week

Updated: 10 hours ago
Shiocton schools lifts toilet paper ban for Homecoming week

News

Felony charges filed against man suspected of double-homicide, stabbing Green Bay officer

Updated: 10 hours ago
Felony charges filed against man suspected of double-homicide, stabbing Green Bay officer

News

Green Bay woman ejected, killed following rollover crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say the woman, who is believed to not have been wearing her seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene.