Marcus closes 17 theaters it had reopened amid coronavirus

Marcus Theatres is opening all Lincoln locations soon.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Marcus Theatres has temporarily closed 17 of the 72 cinemas it reopened this summer, citing a decline in audience demand and the limited number of new movie releases.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of movie theaters across Wisconsin in mid-March. The Milwaukee-based Marcus began reopening many of its theaters in August, after test runs at a handful of theaters in June.

“As the entertainment industry continues to adapt to the impact of COVID-19, the number of studio releases available has slowed dramatically, which has directly impacted guest attendance,” Marcus Theatres said in the statement. “As soon as this trend reverses and demand returns, we will quickly resume operations.”

CLICK HERE for the full list of theaters.

Theaters Marcus has closed again include those in Appleton, Green Bay (East), Delafield and Menomonee Falls.

Besides the anxiety about heading inside for a movie and the prospect of catching COVID-19, Marcus and other theater operators have grappled with a shortage of new studio releases. Theater owners hoped the thriller “Tenet” would bring people back, but besides that movie there haven’t been many other big movies released.

