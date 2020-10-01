Advertisement

How doctors are addressing the drop in childhood vaccinations

CDC reports that routine vaccination numbers have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the country waits for a coronavirus vaccine, doctors are warning that children are falling behind on their routine vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that from January through April of this year, the number of vaccinations given to patients under the age of 18 dropped by 3 million doses compared to the same time last year.

“There’s some reticence of parents to bring their children to hospital, because they can pick something up, or to the doctor’s offices,” said Dr. Jose Romero, a pediatrician and chair of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Romero said providers across the country are expanding options for routine wellness exams to make sure healthy patients stay healthy when they have to come in.

“Some doctors are splitting their patient population, so that they have ’well care’ in the morning, and then, in the afternoon, they only do sick patients,” Romero said.

Providers can choose to give vaccines through the accelerated immunization schedule. Parents can bring their kids to receive multiple vaccines at one time, so the family doesn’t have to make several trips to the doctor’s office.

“We have that in place,” Romero said. “It’s been proven, and it’s there for people to use, and we’re encouraging them to do so.”

In an effort to make it easier to get your child vaccinated during the pandemic, the federal government is now allowing licensed pharmacists in all 50 states to give vaccines to kids older than 3. They will follow the standard schedule and report back to your pediatrician.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.

National

Russia’s Navalny accuses Putin of being behind poisoning

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia by a nerve agent, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind the attack in comments released Thursday.

National Politics

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said both sides “presented their respective positions” about relations with China in a climate of “respect, openness and cordiality.”

National

Stray bullet kills mother of 3 in her home in NY

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Bertha Arriaga woke up to a commotion outside her third-floor apartment in Queens. Police say when she looked outside, she was shot in the neck by a single deadly bullet that pierced through her home's window.

Latest News

National

Mom in NY killed in her home by stray bullet

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|

Coronavirus

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

National Politics

Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 96th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Former President Jimmy Carter marks his 96th birthday Thursday, the latest milestone for the longest lived of the 44 men to hold the highest American office.

National Politics

World reacts to US presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Shock, dismay and worry over the U.S. democracy were some of the reactions to Tuesday night's spectacle.

National

Survey: 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
An annual flu shot is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all over the age of 6 months, but many don’t get the vaccine even when there’s no pandemic.

National

Disney announces major layoffs at theme parks due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The layoffs of 28,000 employees will hit the company's parks, experiences and products unit. 67% of those laid off will be part-time workers.