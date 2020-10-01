High School Football Livestreams Schedule (LIST)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday night lights returns for the second week of high school football in Wisconsin.

Some schools are putting restrictions on the number of fans allowed in. For that reason, Action 2 Sports prepared a list of games that will be available to be livestreamed. If we missed a game that will be livestreamed, email sports@wbay.com

You can follow score updates throughout the games at https://www.wbay.com/sports/scoreboard/.

Games are listed in alphabetical order by host school.

Mishicot @ Coleman – NFHS ($)

Denmark @ Freedom – NFHS ($)

D.C. Everest @ Hortonville – YouTube / WHBY

Pacelli @ Iola-Scandinavia - YouTube

Valders @ New Holstein - YouTube

Northland Pines @ Oconto Falls – NFHS ($)

Plymouth @ Port Washington – NFHS ($)

Kiel @ Two Rivers – NFHS ($)

Seymour @ Waupaca – NFHS ($)

Luxemburg-Casco @ Wrightstown - NFHS ($)

Fox Valley Lutheran @ Xavier – YouTube

