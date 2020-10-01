High School Football Livestreams Schedule (LIST)
Operation Football web streams for Friday, October 2nd
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday night lights returns for the second week of high school football in Wisconsin.
Some schools are putting restrictions on the number of fans allowed in. For that reason, Action 2 Sports prepared a list of games that will be available to be livestreamed. If we missed a game that will be livestreamed, email sports@wbay.com
You can follow score updates throughout the games at https://www.wbay.com/sports/scoreboard/.
Games are listed in alphabetical order by host school.
Mishicot @ Coleman – NFHS ($)
Denmark @ Freedom – NFHS ($)
D.C. Everest @ Hortonville – YouTube / WHBY
Pacelli @ Iola-Scandinavia - YouTube
Valders @ New Holstein - YouTube
Northland Pines @ Oconto Falls – NFHS ($)
Plymouth @ Port Washington – NFHS ($)
Kiel @ Two Rivers – NFHS ($)
Seymour @ Waupaca – NFHS ($)
Luxemburg-Casco @ Wrightstown - NFHS ($)
Fox Valley Lutheran @ Xavier – YouTube
