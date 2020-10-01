Advertisement

Green Bay woman ejected, killed following rollover crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a woman has died following a rollover crash late Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Scott.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a Jeep Renegade driven by a 27-year-old Green Bay woman was headed north on Nicolet Drive south of Fischer Road around 4:50 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was reportedly driving recklessly at a high rate of speed before leaving the road and entered a ditch and flipped over.

Authorities say the woman, who is believed to not have been wearing her seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.

At this time, the woman’s name hasn’t been released.

