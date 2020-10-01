Green Bay fire victim identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who died in a Green Bay house fire last weekend was publicly identified Thursday as Brian T. Heigl.

The 60-year-old Heigl was found unresponsive in the basement of the home at 822 Harrison Street during the fire. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Fire crews found light smoke coming from the house’s first floor and basement when they responded to an emergency call Saturday afternoon. The fire was out within 10 minutes.

Battalion Chief Tony Piontek said the fire started in the basement.

Green Bay police say they don’t consider Heigl’s death suspicious, but they’re waiting for autopsy results and for investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

Three other people who lived in the home had to find another place to stay.

Smoke and fire damage to the house and its contents was estimated at $40,000.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.