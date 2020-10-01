Advertisement

Green Bay fire victim identified

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who died in a Green Bay house fire last weekend was publicly identified Thursday as Brian T. Heigl.

The 60-year-old Heigl was found unresponsive in the basement of the home at 822 Harrison Street during the fire. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Fire crews found light smoke coming from the house’s first floor and basement when they responded to an emergency call Saturday afternoon. The fire was out within 10 minutes.

Battalion Chief Tony Piontek said the fire started in the basement.

Green Bay police say they don’t consider Heigl’s death suspicious, but they’re waiting for autopsy results and for investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

Three other people who lived in the home had to find another place to stay.

Smoke and fire damage to the house and its contents was estimated at $40,000.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brown County 2021 proposed budget includes ‘lowest property tax rate in 40 years’

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
"Ultimately our tax rate will be the lowest it's been in 40 years," said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

News

Elections official: No Wisconsin ballots were in mail found on Outagamie County roadside

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s top election official says the postal investigation is ongoing, but no Wisconsin absentee ballots were in the mail along Highway 96 in Greenville.

Crime

Family member identifies men who were shot and killed in Green Bay

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Aisha Morales and WBAY news staff
Police confirm Jaime Lemus and Gerson Alvarez-Franco, were shot Monday night and were related to the suspect.

News

Wisconsin has record 2,887 new coronavirus cases, another 22 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin also had a record 109 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in 24 hours

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Study reveals what’s working, what isn’t, with virtual learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
A St. Norbert College professor has co-authored a published study that analyzes virtual teaching techniques amid the pandemic.

News

Nonprofits and businesses team up for reimagined Octoberfest

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
Octoberfest and the License to Cruise event will not happen as usual, but that doesn’t mean the fundraising stops.

News

WATCH: Octoberfest reimagined for 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Nonprofits and businesses team up to keep the fundraising alive.