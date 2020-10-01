Green Bay Catholic schools moving to virtual learning Oct. 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As COVID-19 cases soar in our area, Green Bay’s Catholic Education System is moving to virtual learning.

Green Bay Area Catholic Education (GRACE) announced Thursday that it will move to virtual learning starting Oct. 6.

GRACE says the decision was made based on “sustained, significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases affecting the greater Green Bay area.”

GRACE has issued the following learning schedule for the coming days:

October 1-2, face-to-face learning in school will continue as usual. Students will bring home materials, books and needed technology by the end of the day tomorrow, Friday.

Monday, October 5 will be a planning day to allow teachers to prepare and plan for a full virtual learning mode. There will be no instruction, and students are asked to remain safely at home Monday.

Tuesday, October 6, virtual learning will begin for all students.

Effective today, all GRACE athletics are suspended.

The system is working on a plan for meal pickup.

CLICK HERE to view the letter to GRACE families.

Green Bay Public Schools have been virtual since the beginning of the school year.

