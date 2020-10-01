Good Morning America reports from Green Bay as COVID hospitalizations rise

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Good Morning America reported from Green Bay Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in the city.

The ABC News morning show, which airs after Action 2 News This Morning, showed video from inside HSHS. St. Mary’s Hospital.

“This department is near capacity. As you can see, looking around, we have patients in most of these rooms. COVID is real,” says Ken Nelson, Chief Nursing Officer. “What you can do to help us is stay at home. Remember to socially distance if you must go out. Please remember to wash your hands as always, please, please, please -- don’t forget about wearing your mask.”

Troubling COVID trends continue as cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in the U.S. @sramosABC has the story. https://t.co/T8wxktdI4R pic.twitter.com/vHHuAruhIV — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 1, 2020

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported another 2,319 positive tests. Twenty-seven people died in the state.

The percent positive seven-day average reached 17.2 percent.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 683 people in the hospital. That’s an increase of 174 patients in the last seven days.

“If you look at our two HSHS partnered hospitals, St. Mary’s and St. Vincent’s, they continue to grow in cases. I know our colleagues at other hospitals here in town are also growing in cases,” says Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai. “It’s important to understand that total number of cases is layered upon all the other medicine we’re practicing. The trauma accidents that are happening, the car accidents, the heart attacks, the strokes that are happening. And then you add on 90 extra cases, that’s what makes it so tough. Twice, three times a day, we’re meeting to say, ‘Hey, can we take that next patient or do we have to transfer?’ So far we haven’t had to transfer our own patients. But sometimes we can’t take patients from other hospitals right now.”

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford tweeted Thursday morning that the city was facing “truly extraordinary and dangerous COVID-19 activity.”

Truly extraordinary and dangerous COVID-19 activity in #Appleton right now. Simple steps like face coverings, physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings can and will change our trajectory. Keep up to date on City data at https://t.co/HaeoalRG0L pic.twitter.com/bsHRF4mxwF — Jake Woodford (@jakewoodford920) October 1, 2020

“Our healthcare systems are sounding the alarm,” Woodford tweeted. “They are running out of capacity to treat patients.”

There are ways to protect others from the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recommends regular hand washing, keeping six feet of distance between you and others, staying home when sick, wearing face coverings and using hand sanitizer.

