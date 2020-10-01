Advertisement

Family member identifies men who were shot and killed in Green Bay

Gerson Alvarez and Jaime Lemus. Photo: Yocelyn Lemus
By Aisha Morales and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A family member has identified the victims of a deadly shooting at an apartment building in Green Bay.

Yocelyn Lemus tells Action 2 News that her brother, Jaime Lemus, and her cousin, Gerson Alvarez, died in the shooting Monday night.

Yocelyn has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral and burial expenses. CLICK HERE to donate.

“My boys were brutally murdered 9-28-2020,” reads a statement on the GoFundMe page. “We weren’t expecting to bury our loved ones so early so we are not prepared for any funeral arrangements ... These two gentlemen were the light of the party... their beautiful smiles, their contagious laughs ... It’s just unbelievable that my boys are actually gone. I’m begging for help.”

Action 2 News reported Wednesday that felony charges had been filed against suspect 28-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco. Those charges are related to a police chase and stabbing of an officer after the shootings:

  • First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapons – Felony
  • Mayhem, Use of a Dangerous Weapon – Felony
  • Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Use of a Dangerous Weapon – Felony
  • Knowingly Flee/Elude or Attempt to Flee/Elude an Officer – Felony
  • Obstructing an Officer - Misdemeanor

No homicide charges have been filed as of this publication.

Jaime Lemus and Gerson Alvarez were shot to death around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Clement Street, located near University Avenue in Green Bay.

Based on a tip, police tracked down Oscar Lemus-Franco. They spotted his car near Humboldt Road Tuesday morning. He took off at high speeds reaching 70-100 mph.

A criminal complaint states Lemus-Franco “drove recklessly” into a busy area, and “endangered more drivers as he was swerving around, almost crashing several times.”

Lemus-Franco eventually crashed near Broadway and Dousman in downtown Green Bay.

The complaint says Lemus-Franco “jumped out and looked at the officer with a thousand yard stare, and then charged at the officer.”

The officer “squared up and readied for physical contact”, and Lemus-Franco “swung his arm and punched” the officer before running away. The officer ran after him, unaware that he had been stabbed in the face.

A few moments later, Lemus-Franco was caught by a team of officers who used tasers to stop him. The officer who had been stabbed noticed the suspect had a knife in his hand.

Police found Lemus-Franco was bleeding extensively due to a self-inflicted stabbing on his wrist. Officers put two tourniquets on his severed wrist.

The complaint states the officer had been slashed from “his right eye, across the face, through his lips and down into his collar bone area.”

The injured officer is still recovering. Court documents show he had plastic surgery on his face.

Lemus-Franco is being treated for his injuries at a Milwaukee area hospital. Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

