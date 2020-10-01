Elections official: No Wisconsin ballots were in mail found on Outagamie County roadside

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s top election official says there were no Wisconsin absentee ballots amid mail that was discovered in a ditch outside of Appleton last week.

Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said Thursday that the U.S. Postal Service investigation into what was found is ongoing. But Wolfe says she had been told there were no Wisconsin ballots among the mail found.

Wolfe says she did not know if ballots from another state were in the mail.

Last week, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said it was called about a hazard on Highway 96 near County Highway CB in Greenville. Deputies found three trays of mail that were supposed to be on their way to the post office along the side of the road and in a ditch.

The sheriff’s office said a mix of mail included several absentee ballots but wasn’t specific about the number. It said everything was turned over to a U.S. Postal Inspector.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says it is “unable to comment” on the investigation.

Wolfe said once the postal service’s investigation was complete, more details would be released publicly.

President Donald Trump has referenced ballots found in “ditches” and “rivers” as part of a months-long effort to sow doubt about the integrity of the election and to preemptively call into question the results. He’s also cited military ballots found discarded in a wastebasket in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Justice Department said seven of the nine ballots found had Trump’s name.

