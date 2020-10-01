Davante Adams returns to practice, Lazard absent
Packers receiver returns to practice ahead of Monday night game against Falcons
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams returned to the practice field Thursday after missing last Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Adams injured his hamstring in week two in a 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions.
Allen Lazard, the Packers leading receiver in Sunday’s 37-30 win against New Orleans, was not at practice. The reason for his absence is not known.
Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who missed the Saints game due to a groin injury, was at practice on Thursday. Other notables who were unable to practice: linebacker Christian Kirksey, tight end Marcedes Lewis.
Rookie tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary stretched with the team but did not practice according to multiple reports.
Kirksey is expected to miss games after sustaining a shoulder injury against New Orleans according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
The Packers play the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. on ESPN.
