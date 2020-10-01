Community-wide effort aims to end homelessness in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A community-wide effort to end homelessness in Brown County brings local and national resources together to find a long-term solution.

Drive around Green Bay at night, and you will see people seeking shelter in parks, maybe going to St. John’s Homeless Shelter for some warmth and rest on a chilly fall night.

“Homelessness at a local level is something that is a real issue," said Rashad Cobb, Community Engagement Program Officer of The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. "I think it’s something that’s not as visible as it is in other communities to people who don’t experience it or work with the individuals who experience it.”

“This is the place we live. These are individuals that your kids go to school with. They’re co-workers of yours that you may not know are experiencing these issues in a way not so obvious to you, and we can solve it for these individuals,” said Dennis Buehler, President and CEO of The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. “It just takes people to step up and say, ‘We’re going to do this.’”

Leaders in Brown County are coming together to do just that by using their power and resources to help homeless people find housing and get on positive path within the community.

The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation will underwrite the work with a grant from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership.

“What we wanted to do is we wanted to look for a source of funding that we have available at the Foundation that would not take away from individual funding for the non-profits,” said Buehler.

A national consultant from the Corporation for Support Housing (CSH) has already started data collection.

“It’s nice to be able to take the resources that we have here, that we’re already doing the work, and marry it up nicely with the expertise that CSH has,” said Cobb. “I think we will be able to produce something really exceptional for our community.”

The data collection phase is expected to anywhere from two weeks to a month and a half. It is just one of three phases for the total effort which does not have a set timeline.

“We aren’t doing the work. This work we have has individuals, entities, policymakers, all types of groups in this community leading that work,” said Cobb.

“We know how much people care about this community. We know how much people care about people in this community, and it’s what makes this place very, very special,” said Buehler.

Cobb believes the community is positioned now more than ever to take a stand on this issue.

