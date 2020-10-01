Allen Lazard injury could be red flag moving forward

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard earned a game ball after making six catches for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Lazard missed practice Thursday with a core muscle injury.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports that core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers will look at Lazard’s scans to help determine the next course of action if that includes surgery.

Lazard has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns this season, putting him on pace for 69 receptions for 1,354 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Noted core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers will look at Allen Lazard's scans and will determine the next course of action (surgery or recovery) for the Packers WR, sources said. Obviously not a good sign for Lazard coming off his career best game. https://t.co/b8z7ZKZpuz — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.