Allen Lazard injury could be red flag moving forward

Report: Packers' receiver to consult core muscle specialist
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) gestures after a touchdown reception against New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard earned a game ball after making six catches for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Lazard missed practice Thursday with a core muscle injury.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports that core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers will look at Lazard’s scans to help determine the next course of action if that includes surgery.

Lazard has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns this season, putting him on pace for 69 receptions for 1,354 yards and 10 touchdowns.

