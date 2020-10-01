Action 2 News’ Kristyn Allen presents Pink Flamingo donation to Children’s Hospital

MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - Children’s Wisconsin has received another donation from the Pink Flamingo Classic. Action 2 News reporter Kristyn Allen and her daughter, Braelyn, presented a $1,000 check to the hospital Wednesday.

Braelyn was treated at Children’s Wisconsin while battling the respiratory virus RSV. She made a full recovery.

In July, the Pink Flamingos surprised Kristyn with a $1,000 check to donate to the hospital in the names of Kristyn’s twins Braelyn and Brielle.

It was the second year the Pink Flamingos surprised Kristyn with a donation live on Action 2 News This Morning.

The Pink Flamingos also surprised the Healy family from Ledgeview with a $1,000 donation for Children’s Hospital in the name of their son, Weston. Weston has had two open heart surgeries.

The Pink Flamingo Classic raised $108,278 for its annual fundraiser this year. This is despite cancelling their big event--the slow-pitch softball tournament--due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, the Pink Flamingos announced that instead of a softball tournament, they would hold a fundraiser through donations, online sales, team challenges and community challenges.

Organizers said they raised more than $1,200 in the first day.

Kristyn’s family is also featured in a video for Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Wisconsin.

KRISTYN’S STORY:

