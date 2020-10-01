Advertisement

Action 2 News’ Kristyn Allen presents Pink Flamingo donation to Children’s Hospital

Action 2 News reporter Kristyn Allen and Braelyn present a check to Children's Wisconsin.
By WBAY news staff
Oct. 1, 2020
MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - Children’s Wisconsin has received another donation from the Pink Flamingo Classic. Action 2 News reporter Kristyn Allen and her daughter, Braelyn, presented a $1,000 check to the hospital Wednesday.

Braelyn was treated at Children’s Wisconsin while battling the respiratory virus RSV. She made a full recovery.

In July, the Pink Flamingos surprised Kristyn with a $1,000 check to donate to the hospital in the names of Kristyn’s twins Braelyn and Brielle.

You may remember during the summer of 2019, the The Pink Flamingo Classic surprised me with a check for $1,000 to...

Posted by Kristyn Allen WBAY on Thursday, October 1, 2020

It was the second year the Pink Flamingos surprised Kristyn with a donation live on Action 2 News This Morning.

The Pink Flamingos also surprised the Healy family from Ledgeview with a $1,000 donation for Children’s Hospital in the name of their son, Weston. Weston has had two open heart surgeries.

CLICK HERE for coverage.

The Pink Flamingo Classic raised $108,278 for its annual fundraiser this year. This is despite cancelling their big event--the slow-pitch softball tournament--due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, the Pink Flamingos announced that instead of a softball tournament, they would hold a fundraiser through donations, online sales, team challenges and community challenges.

Organizers said they raised more than $1,200 in the first day.

Kristyn’s family is also featured in a video for Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Wisconsin.

My family is incredibly honored to be representing Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin and sharing our story in this video.

Posted by Kristyn Allen WBAY on Monday, September 28, 2020

KRISTYN’S STORY:

Heart warriors: Kristyn Allen’s daughter to undergo open heart surgery

Kristyn Allen shares story of strength as daughters recover

