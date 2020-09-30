TURNING COOLER WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS

Scattered showers remain possible this evening. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. Stronger storms may produce small hail. Breezy conditions continue with northwest gusts of 20+ mph this evening and tomorrow. That cooler breeze blowing over the relatively warm waters of Lake Michigan may lead to waterspouts forming.

Temperatures tonight will settle into the upper 30s north and low-to-mid 40s eleswhere. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight. Additional scattered showers can be expected Thursday, but like today, the day will not be a washout.

The coming days will be cooler with daytime highs in the low-to-mid 50s tomorrow. On Friday, temperatures will have a tough time even making it back to 50! After tonight, overnight lows will be in the 30s area-wide for a couple of nights. Frost will be possible throughout the Fox Valley and southward on both Thursday and Friday nights.

The upcoming weekend will remain cool. Friday will be dry, save for a stray sprinkle, but showers will develop LATE Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday. Rain totals could be as high as 0.25″-0.50″. As of now, it looks like the weather dries out in time for the Packers-Falcons game on Monday. Temperatures begin to warm back up next week with highs into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10 PM TONIGHT

WATERSPOUTS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON

THURSDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

FRIDAY: NNW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Spotty showers possible with mostly cloudy skies. LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Stray sprinkle? HIGH: 50 LOW: 35 (FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop LATE. HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times. HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Showers NORTH. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild once again. HIGH: 64

