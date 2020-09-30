Shiocton schools lifts toilet paper ban for Homecoming week

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s Homecoming week for students in Shiocton. Even though COVID vconcerns forced the district to cancel this year’s homecoming dance, administrators hope hoping by bringing back one tradition-- they can wipe the COVID blues away.

The leaves on the trees outside of Shiocton High School are starting to show their fall colors, but come Thursday afternoon the trees will be all white.

“We’re gonna get our money’s worth here. We’re gonna toilet paper the school. It’s gonna be a lot,” says Shiocton senior Shelden Anady.

It was three years ago, because of some vandalism, when the district said students were no longer allowed to toilet paper the school during homecoming week. Administrators decided to let things roll again.

According to District Administrator Nichole Schweitzer, “With COVID and so many restrictions being placed on what the kids can do, so many limitations on what we can provide in the way of tradition, we thought this was a really great year to try and bring it back for the kids.”

It’s an opportunity students are anxious to plunge back into. Anady adds, “We went crazy. Everyone just jumped up and down with excitement. Everyone was very excited.”

The right to hoist the rolls does come with some responsibility, including cleaning up the mess on Friday. Schweitzer says, “We’re going to do it in a very structured manner so that we can make sure that kids are social distancing, they’re wearing their masks, so that we know that they’re staying healthy and safe but they’re also having fun.”

Students say they don’t mind the restrictions. And everyone, including the superintendent, says they’re just going to roll with it.

“All of the teachers can help us out. It will be pretty fun if we see one of our history teachers, Mr. Taylor, coming out helping us throw some toilet paper on the trees,” says Anady.

Schweitzer adds, “I have a good 10 rolls of one-ply toilet paper. I was wondering what I was going to do with it and now I know!”

