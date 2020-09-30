Advertisement

NWTC receives new donated car for Automotive Technician Program

Representatives of local Ford dealers turn over the keys to NWTC students
Representatives of local Ford dealers turn over the keys to NWTC students(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s Automotive Technician Program may have felt like they were on the TV show, “The Price Is Right” today.

During class, they received a brand new car.

Thanks to Ford Motor Company, and local Ford dealers Dorsch Ford and Broadway Automotive, the new car is now in the hands of students at NWTC’s Transportation Center.

It’s part of Ford’s Automotive Career Exploration program.

“We really value the learning opportunities for these kids, in the high school and now collegiate level, to pursue careers in the business, we want them to be inspired about their career choice,” says Brandon Dixon, Ford Field Service Engineer.

Students say the 2020 Ford Fiesta will allow them to gain valuable experience.

“Most of the cars we have don’t have as much technology in them or course, they’re older 2000 to maybe ’05, ’06, ’07, so getting a newer model definitely helps us out, especially with the technology inside the car, and especially with all the electrical stuff that’s going on now, it’s so important now days to make sure that we understand how the electrical system works in a car,” says NWTC student Victor Amelio.

“There’s a lot of computers involved, an average vehicle now has over 35 individual PCs, personal computers running at one time, so there’s a lot of software and there’s a lot of opportunities for them to blend their desire to figure out how things work and then actually use their hands to make repairs and actually see the fruits of their labor,” adds Dixon.

At a time the automotive industry is facing a shortage of technicians, Dixon says investing in career opportunities for potential future employees makes sense.

“I know a lot of six figure salaries in this business as technicians, it’s definitely feasible to do,” says Dixon.

“It’s definitely an investment for them and for us,” adds Amelio.

