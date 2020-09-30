Shooting investigation underway in Milwaukee, source says 5 shot inside funeral home

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Police say they are investigating a shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 4200 block of West Fond du Lac Avenue.

Police have released few details, however ABC affiliate WISN reports a source told them the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home.

Their source also told them three men and two women were shot, however that information hasn’t been confirmed by police.

WISN reports investigators are still at the scene.

A news conference is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Check back for more details as they become available.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting on the 4200 block of West Fond Du Lac Ave. Chief Brunson will be available for comment regarding this shooting at approximately 3:15pm on the 4200 block of West Townsend St, on the southwest corner. Additional information to come. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) September 30, 2020

