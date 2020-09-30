“Major” announcement expected in Brown County’s Southern Bridge project

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Local and state leaders on Wednesday will unveil the next steps in the Southern Bridge Corridor project.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. The Brown County Executive’s office says it will be a “major announcement.”

Action 2 News has been covering developments in this project for years. Plans for the bridge were first unveiled in 2015. Supporters say the bridge will alleviate heavy traffic over the Fox River at the Claude Allouez Bridge.

There’s been no official announcement on the location of the bridge. That could come today.

The bridge project coincides with I-41 expansion. An interchange would connect the bridge to the interstate.

Attending the news conference will be Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach, Wisconsin DOT Secretary Craig Thompson, De Pere City Administrator Lawrence Delo and Lawrence Town Chairman Lanny Tibaldo.

Action 2 News will keep you updated.

