Advertisement

“Major” announcement expected in Brown County’s Southern Bridge project

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Local and state leaders on Wednesday will unveil the next steps in the Southern Bridge Corridor project.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. The Brown County Executive’s office says it will be a “major announcement.”

Action 2 News has been covering developments in this project for years. Plans for the bridge were first unveiled in 2015. Supporters say the bridge will alleviate heavy traffic over the Fox River at the Claude Allouez Bridge.

There’s been no official announcement on the location of the bridge. That could come today.

The bridge project coincides with I-41 expansion. An interchange would connect the bridge to the interstate.

Attending the news conference will be Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach, Wisconsin DOT Secretary Craig Thompson, De Pere City Administrator Lawrence Delo and Lawrence Town Chairman Lanny Tibaldo.

Action 2 News will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Southern Bridge announcement coming

Updated: 2 hours ago
Leaders are promising a major announcement on the bridge.

News

Educators sound off on this school year’s challenges

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
We’re hearing from teachers throughout northeast Wisconsin, who are dealing with just as many ups and downs, and wanted to share their perspective.

News

Back 2 School teacher roundtable

Updated: 8 hours ago
Back 2 School teacher roundtable

News

Brown County Republican, Democrats hold watch parties for first presidential debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Brown County Republican, Democrats hold watch parties for first presidential debate

Latest News

News

Brown County Republican, Democrats hold watch parties for first presidential debate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Republican and Democratic Parties of Brown County gathered in Green Bay, each hoping to see their candidate come out on top in the debate.

News

Portion of WIS 22 in Shawano reopens following fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to 511, the highway is closed from Waukechon Street to Green Bay Court.

News

Finding mistakes, Neenah Clerk urges voters to follow instructions on absentee ballots

Updated: 12 hours ago
Finding mistakes, Neenah Clerk urges voters to follow instructions on absentee ballots

News

Improving water quality is next step for restoring health of Fox River, Bay area

Updated: 12 hours ago
Improving water quality is next step for restoring health of Fox River, Bay area

News

7 day average continues to rise in Wisconsin

Updated: 12 hours ago
7 day average continues to rise in Wisconsin

News

Improving water quality is next step for restoring health of Fox River, Bay area

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Tremendous progress, but a lot more work to do – that was the theme of Tuesday’s annual “State of the Bay” report given by the Clean Bay Backers.