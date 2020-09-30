Advertisement

Give BIG Green Bay looks for non-profits for next year

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The online donation drive Give BIG Green Bay is coming back next year, and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation is looking for non-profits that want to be part of the event.

Non-profit organizations serving people in Brown County are encouraged to determine if they’re eligible at givebiggreenbay.org and apply.

Organizers are looking for a “diverse cross-section of impactful organizations.” They say it’s an opportunity for these non-profits to reach new donors and let more people in the community know about the critical work they do.

The online giving is scheduled from noon on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, until noon on Wednesday, February 17. The Green Bay Packers and other donors are matching a minimum $250,000 and other incentives to donate.

Non-profits will be notified in January if they were accepted.

