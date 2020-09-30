Fire closes portion of WIS 22 in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A portion of Wisconsin Highway 22 in Shawano is temporarily closed Tuesday evening due to a fire.

According to 511, the highway is closed from Waukechon Street to Green Bay Court.

511 states both the north and southbound lanes are closed in that section of highway.

Details about the fire are limited at this time.

