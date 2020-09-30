Advertisement

Felony charges filed against man suspected of double-homicide, stabbing Green Bay officer

Five charges have been filed so far, none of which include homicide
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Felony charges are now filed against the man Green Bay Police say killed two people Monday night, and who also stabbed an officer during his arrest.

Brown County Prosecutors have filed five charges against Oscar Lemus-Franco, 28, of Green Bay. Some of those charges include Mayhem, Eluding Police and Battery to an Officer.

At this time, homicide charges have not yet been filed.

As Action 2 News first previously reported, two men were shot to death around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Clement Street, located near University Avenue in Green Bay.

Police say a relative gave investigators a tip, which led them to Lemus-Franco. He then started a high speed chase, and later stabbed an officer in the face before being arrested.

Action 2 News has learned the officer who was stabbed was so focused on taking Lemus-Franco into custody, he didn’t realize how badly he was injured.

According to the criminal complaint, multiple officers had to take him into custody safely, which happened roughly nine hours after the shooting.

Documents state police spotted his car near his home on Humboldt Road early Tuesday morning, and when officers tried to make a traffic stop, they say he took off, and hit speeds of 70-100 mph.

The complaint states Lemus-Franco “drove recklessly” into a busy area, and “endangered more drivers as he was swerving around, almost crashing several times.”

Documents say one officer got a flat tire while trying to stop him, and shortly after, Lemus-Franco crashed near Broadway and Dousman, causing the intersection to be temporarily closed Tuesday morning.

The complaint states his car landed right next to an officer who yelled multiple times for him to show his hands.

The officer then stated Lemus-Franco “jumped out and looked at the officer with a thousand yard stare, and then charged at the officer.”

Police say the officer “squared up and readied for physical contact”, and Lemus-Franco “swung his arm and punched” the officer before running away, however the officer then chased after him, unaware the punch to his face was actually him being stabbed.

A few moments later, Lemus-Franco was caught by a team of officers who used tasers to stop him, and the officer who had been stabbed noticed the suspect had a knife in his hand.

Police found Lemus-Franco was bleeding extensively due to a self-inflicted stabbing on his wrist. Officers then began helping him, and put two tourniquets on his severed wrist.

Police say they then found Lemus-Franco had two knives.

The officer who was stabbed didn’t realize he had been slashed in the face until after Lemus-Franco had been taken into custody, and when a fellow officer told him he was “bleeding profusely from the face and jaw area”, and saying it was “evident he was in shock.”

Yet another officer described the slashing as cutting the officer from “his right eye, across the face, through his lips and down into his collar bone area.”

The injured officer is still recovering.

Court records show the officer who was injured had to be treated by a plastic surgeon and stitches.

Meanwhile, Lemus-Franco is still being watched by police while he is treated for his injuries at a Milwaukee area hospital, and is awaiting murder charges.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shiocton schools lifts toilet paper ban for Homecoming week

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
After banning students from toilet papering the school, during Homecoming week back in 2017, Shiocton schools are allowing the tradition to start up again.

News

NWTC receives new donated car for Automotive Technician Program

Updated: 29 minutes ago
NWTC receives new donated car for Automotive Technician Program

News

Communities to fund connecting roads for Brown County’s Southern Bridge project

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Communities to fund connecting roads for Brown County’s Southern Bridge project

News

7 shot at Milwaukee funeral home

Updated: 33 minutes ago
7 shot at Milwaukee funeral home

News

First Alert Weather extra: What to expect in October

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Fall colors and (maybe) some snow

Latest News

News

Local analysis of presidential debate

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Charley Jacobs has a lot of adjectives to describe the first debate

News

Calumet County joins Brown, Outagamie canceling in-person court proceedings

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Calumet County said it will conduct hearings by phone until further notice.

News

Shiocton brings back student tradition: TP'ing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Students are responsible for cleaning it up at the end of Homecoming Week

News

New information on Green Bay murders, police stabbing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Exclusive information about the arrest

News

Wisconsin reports record 27 COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 120,000 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It's the most deaths ever reported in a single day