Advertisement

Educators sound off on this school year’s challenges

By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week, Action 2 News heard from parents about how they’re feeling in navigating the pandemic this school year.

This week, we’re hearing from teachers throughout northeast Wisconsin, who are dealing with just as many ups and downs, and wanted to share their perspective.

Aisha Morales sat down with almost a dozen educators ranging from student teachers to those with decades of experience to hear how they’re doing.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back 2 School teacher roundtable

Updated: 1 hour ago
Back 2 School teacher roundtable

News

Brown County Republican, Democrats hold watch parties for first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
Brown County Republican, Democrats hold watch parties for first presidential debate

News

Brown County Republican, Democrats hold watch parties for first presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Republican and Democratic Parties of Brown County gathered in Green Bay, each hoping to see their candidate come out on top in the debate.

News

Portion of WIS 22 in Shawano reopens following fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to 511, the highway is closed from Waukechon Street to Green Bay Court.

Latest News

News

Finding mistakes, Neenah Clerk urges voters to follow instructions on absentee ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
Finding mistakes, Neenah Clerk urges voters to follow instructions on absentee ballots

News

Improving water quality is next step for restoring health of Fox River, Bay area

Updated: 5 hours ago
Improving water quality is next step for restoring health of Fox River, Bay area

News

7 day average continues to rise in Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
7 day average continues to rise in Wisconsin

News

Improving water quality is next step for restoring health of Fox River, Bay area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Tremendous progress, but a lot more work to do – that was the theme of Tuesday’s annual “State of the Bay” report given by the Clean Bay Backers.

News

Federal appeals court upholds six-day extension for counting ballots in battleground Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

News

Finding mistakes, Neenah Clerk urges voters to follow instructions on absentee ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
With high numbers of voters voting absentee this year, the Neenah clerk is urging people to follow directions on their absentee ballot to make sure their vote counts.