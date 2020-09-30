Advertisement

Calumet County joins Brown, Outagamie canceling in-person court proceedings

Calumet County courtroom
Calumet County courtroom(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Calumet County Circuit Court announced it’s temporarily suspending in-person court proceedings a day after the Eighth Judicial District Chief made the same move for Brown and Outagamie county circuit courts.

Calumet County said it will conduct hearings by phone until further notice. Crime victims, members of the general public and others who want to take part in a hearing can call the judicial assistant at (920) 849-1465 for instructions on how to join a call.

A news release from the circuit court said it’s “stepping back” from normal operations because of the surge in coronavirus cases there and in surrounding counties.

A staff member will be placed at the entrance of the courthouse to inform people about the change and turn them away.

