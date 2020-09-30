Brown County Republican, Democrats hold watch parties for first presidential debate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took the stage for their first presidential debate ahead of Election Day, members of both political parties gathered for watch parties Tuesday evening.

The Republican and Democratic Parties of Brown County gathered in Green Bay, each hoping to see their candidate come out on top in the debate.

“This is an opportunity to rally the troops, to get people joined in this fight and really to get people involved because we need to organize to win Wisconsin and that’s where we’re going right now,” said Democrat Terry Lee of Green Bay.

“I think we’re going to see what could be a very different America laid out and that’s not the winning message here in the state of Wisconsin,” said Kelly Ruh, the Chairman of the 8th District Republican Party of Wisconsin.

The Republicans held their watch party indoors, while Democrats gathered in an outdoor area.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.