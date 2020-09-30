BLUSTERY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS

Scattered showers are likely this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms possible. Due to the cooler air, some small hail will be possible with any thunderstorms, but severe weather is not likely. In addition to the clouds and rain showers, blustery northwest wind will be quite gusty this afternoon. Gusts may reach as high as 35 mph in isolated spots, with many spots as high as 25 mph. The gusty wind extends out to the bay where cooler wind over the relatively warm water may cause waterspouts!

Additional scattered showers are possible tomorrow. The coming days will be cooler with daytime highs in the low to mid 50s, and overnight lows in the 30s. Areas of frost will be possible Thursday night and Friday night.

The upcoming weekend will remain cool, plus showers will develop Saturday afternoon and continue at times through Sunday. As of now, it looks like the weather dries out in time for the Packers-Falcons game on Monday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY... WATERSPOUTS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: W/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: N 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Broken clouds. Scattered showers... A thunderstorm is possible. Turning breezy. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. A bit cooler. LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 51 LOW: 36 (FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop, especially late. HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers possible. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Milder. HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and seasonably mild. HIGH: 64

