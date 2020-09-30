ANOTHER SHOWER CHANCE, AND TURNING BREEZY

There’s a cold front moving through the area. Behind this boundary, clouds will thicken up again. Look for another chance of showers, especially into the afternoon. There’s also a chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Because of the colder air building aloft, some small hail is possible, but we are NOT expecting severe weather.

The wind is also going to pick up behind this front. Into the afternoon, northwest winds will gust around 25 mph. That wind will make for choppy conditions on the Bay and on Lake Michigan. Mariners should be extra alert today, because there’s also a chance for waterspouts today! These tend to pop up in unstable situations during early autumn, as cooler air passes over the relatively warm lake water.

Temperatures will be trending down for the rest of the week. It’s going to be cold enough for some scattered frost early Friday and Saturday mornings. Exact low temperatures will be very dependent on the lingering cloud cover. Otherwise, we’re expecting more showers across the area late Saturday and into Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS AT 10AM... WATERSPOUTS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: W/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: N 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Broken clouds. Scattered showers... A thunderstorm is possible. Turning breezy. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. A bit cooler. LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34 (FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop, especially late. HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers possible. HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Milder. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and seasonably mild. HIGH: 64

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.