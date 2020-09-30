Advertisement

2020 Coats for Kids drive underway

The annual campaign collects new and gently used coats for those in need
Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids(WBAY)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
Fox Valley, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual Coats for Kids campaign sponsored by Fox Communities Credit Union and Papa Murphy’s kicks off Monday throughout Northeast Wisconsin. The campaign runs Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 30.

Click here to find drop-off locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

The annual campaign collects new and gently used coats for those in need.

“As you’re looking for coats to give, make sure you always think of the children first. We always run short and we often need more kids coats all the way from infant all the way to young teens,” said Major David Minks, Commanding Officer for the Fox Cities Salvation Army.

Local dry cleaners work with Coats for Kids to clean them, so you don’t have to.

NEW THIS YEAR: Gunderson Cleaners is offering to pick up donations from people who live along their regular delivery routes. To schedule a pick-up for your coat donation, download the Gunderson Cleaners app in your app store and enter your information.

If you don’t have a used coat to donate or time to buy a new one, there are other ways to give.

Papa Murphy’s will donate 20% of its proceeds from 17 area locations on Wednesday, October 14. The money will help the Salvation Army purchase new coats.

“We also take monetary donations, so if you don’t have time to drive to Kohls or wherever to order your jackets, we’re more than happy to take donations. Twenty dollars can buy a new jacket for someone in need,” said Wessley.

Mittens, gloves and hats are also appreciated.

