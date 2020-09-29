Wisconsin BBB warns of political scammers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Election Day gets closer, voters are asked to be careful and avoid giving personal information over the phone to scammers who may ask for their help in fundraising.

Officials with the Wisconsin BBB say they typically see more fundraising calls this time of year, and although some may be legitimate, others won’t be.

Susan Bach with the Wisconsin BBB says calls may appear to be from groups for your favorite candidate, a favorite cause, or group.

Bach says if a person is too pushy on the phone, they could be a scammer, and you should proceed with caution if you want to donate. She adds the best way to donate is to go to the campaign’s website directly, and if you do prefer to pay over the phone, you should only give out information if you make the call, not if you receive it.

In addition, Bach says they do see some impersonation calls, with scammers cutting audio clips from newscasts or speeches to make it seem like the candidate is calling you.

Bach also says to be mindful of you Caller ID, since you can’t always trust it, due to spoofing.

If you receive a call about a poll, Bach says you will be asked some questions, but a legitimate polling company won’t ask for your social security number, ask you to verify your identity, or tell you you’ll win a gift card by participating, or ask for credit card information.

Another warning sign of a possible scammer will be if they try to get you to act quickly before you have a chance to do any research.

